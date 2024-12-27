Vineland, North Wildwood Restaurants Ranked Among Best in NJ for 2024

Two local establishments were ranked among the Top 25 restaurants in the entire Garden State.

Each year NJ.com recognizes the very best restaurants in the state, if you are among the places on the list, someone is doing something right.

After galivanting all over the state, sampling dishes in hundreds of restaurants all across New Jersey, the NJ.com team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Christopher Burch, and Stephanie Rizzolo chose their 25 favorites.

From north to south and everywhere in between, New Jersey offers so many great restaurants, so which two from Cape May and Cumberland County made this year's list?

Here are the two restaurants selected by NJ.com:

16. La Orocoveña, 419 S Delsea Drive, Vineland

What they said:

La Orocoveña’s menu features Latin classics like mini jibaritos (plantain sandwiches), arroz con camarones, pollo guisado, mofongo, trifongo, pernil, bistec, and more. The maduros (fried sweet plantains) here might just be the best in the entire state.

The article also mentions the vibrant atmosphere inside La Orocoveña, which is 'outfitted with Caribbean-style stone structure, Puerto Rican flags, large ceiling fans for ventilation, and a vibrant mix of plants, hand drums, and artwork that create an inviting atmosphere'.

3. Rick’s Seafood, 435 W Spruce Ave, North Wildwood

What they said:

The broiled seafood combo, with shrimp, flounder, crabs, scallops and lobster tail, boasted the biggest piece of fish I’ve ever seen in any seafood combo.

They added the deviled crab is the best you’ll find Down the Shore.

It’s mushy, marvelous and mightily tasty

Sounds like if you missed these two spots in 2024, they are places you'll need to check out in 2025.

You can check out the full list of the Top 25 restaurants in New Jersey here.