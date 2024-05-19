Ventnor Produce & Deli Market at 301 Dorset Ave in Ventnor Heights is set to welcome its first customers on Wednesday.

The former site of Wawa in Ventnor Heights has a new concept and is now open with a soft open, but will be ready to go for the busy summer season.

The new spot is locally owned and operated by Bill and Maryann Lacovara with the concept starting back around Christmas. Now as the spring gets ready to turn the page to summer, they are ready to open the public with a brand new concept, giving Ventnor Heights a great new produce and deli spot, something they have lacked since the Wawa closed back in 2017.

They will be open from 8 a.m to 6 p.m for the Spring and will be expanding thier hours from 8 a.m to 8 p.m in the summer.

The Wawa closed its doors, and spent a few years hosting Performance Pickleball, but now you can stop in a grab produce again on your way to the beach or sporting event, just like you could when it was a Wawa.

When you walk in you will be greeted to a great deli counter, which is stocked with Dietz and Watson Deli meats and cheeses. They also offer stuff like fresh fruits, vegetables, drinks and sandwiches

"We are offering fresh produce and a deli counter with meat and cheese options. We are excited for the new chapter of the building. Even though we will miss playing pickleball there we know that this will be much better for every member of the community," said Rocky Lacovara, who you might know from the Healthy Hippo in Ventnor, which re-opened this weekend for the summer season.

Its another great boost to Ventnor Heights, which has a ton of new commercial and business on Wellington Avenue, but this is something that was lacking over the bridge.

I am often in Ventnor Heights and miss having the Wawa to stop in to pick up a quick sandwich or drink when I am coaching baseball, this will be a go to spot for me when I am in Ventnor and I know the Lavcovara family well and know they will make this spot great.