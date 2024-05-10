Looking for someone fun to do this weekend?

Head over to the Ventnor Block Party, which has become an annual event on the first Saturday in May, features many unique crafters, delicious food and food trucks, a beer garden, live music, games, and kid’s activities in a safe outdoor environment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Ventnor Ave between Troy and Portland Avenues.

Its an awesome day for families, with tons of children activates including a bounce house. There are food trucks and tons of food options up and down the street.

The band Soul Seduction, a six piece high energy cover band that plays your favorite songs from the 60's up through today will be there to entertain the crowd.

I was there last year with my girlfriends craft business, 'Hang Loose Caboose' and had a great time checking out all the vendors, crafters and food options.

There are over 75 food vendors, crafters and things to check out on Saturday.

Food from Mad Dog Morgan, Tacocat, PJ Buckets, Maui Joe, RSK Doughnuts, Greens & Grains, Di's Dogs, Brunch Bash, High Tide Treams, Nucky's and more!

There are a ton of other great to check out from Busy Bees, Sunny Suckles, Sand and Waves, Sand Jewels, Ventnor Vibe, Pottery Therapy, Groovy Beach, Pacific Soul, Las llas Candle Co., Rock Solid products and more!

So make plans to check out this year Ventnor Block Party on Saturday!