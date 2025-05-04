In the 21st Century, the only United States President who has vacationed in New Jersey is Donald Trump. The 45th and 47 U.S. President has spent many years of his life in The Garden State.

But before President Trump, New Jersey has a unique place in the history of the United States. During the American Revolutionary War, Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army George Washington spent half of those eight years stationed in New Jersey.

Over the decades, New Jersey has become famous for its popular vacation destinations in South Jersey, with numerous farms producing crops such as cranberries and tomatoes, along with the major corporations with headquarters in North Jersey.

Did You Know These US Presidents Spent Time in New Jersey?

Since the late 1700s, the Cape May Peninsula has been a destination for vacationers looking for a Beach Resort Town. The popularity of Cape May in the 1800s opened the door for other New Jersey Shore Towns to market themselves as alternative vacation destinations.

Over the last 200 years, numerous celebrities have spent time in New Jersey's Coastal Communities for seasonal vacations. From Taylor Swift in Stone Harbor to Bradley Cooper in Ocean City and numerous Philadelphia Sports Stars seen in Sea Isle City every Summer, the Jersey Shore has become one of the most popular vacation destinations in America.

But some of the biggest names to vacation in New Jersey are the former Presidents of the United States. Learn more about the men who have spent their leisure time at the Jersey Shore from the 1850s to the 2000s: