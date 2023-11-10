The new Dave & Buster's that is being built at the Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City has made some major progress. We now know when it will be opening.

The restaurant and entertainment giant that offers a full-service restaurant, full bar, and a video arcade is coming along nicely and looks like it is ready to open to the public soon.

Back in April, we found out that Dave and Buster's would be moving into the former 40/40 Club at the Tanger Outlets at 2120 Atlantic Avenue

According to the Press of Atlantic City, Dave & Buster's is expected to open on Monday, Dec. 11th.

If it's anything like their Philadelphia location, the arcade will be one of the best in all of South Jersey with classic arcade games, virtual reality gaming, tabletop, air hockey, ping pong, billiards, and more!

The arcade and sports bar has 152 locations, including two in Philadelphia, one in King of Prussia, and one at the Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood.

While we are very happy to see that building get a new business in there, it will be interesting to see if Atlantic City can support another major arcade during the offseason. The Lucky Snake Arcade and Sports Bar opened May 15 of 2021 at the Showboat with tons of arcade games, and go-karts and now has an indoor water park on the property.