Do you have a common surname?

There are plenty of common last names, like Jones, Williams, Lee, Johnson, Baker, or Fisher come to mind.

Do you have one of those very common last names?

In New Jersey, we have a very densely populated state, so there are 9.2 million last names, so which surname is most popular?

Think of all the different options and all the different ethnicities and backgrounds.

Which Names Are Most Prominent in the US?

Six different last names are the most popular across the county: Smith, Garcia, Lee, Williams, Johnson, and Martinez.

New Jersey's most common surname is also the most common in the county, with 40 different states having this name as the most popular surname in their state.

Here are the most popular names in each of the US States

Lee is the most popular name in one state, Hawaii, Williams is the most popular in Louisana and Martinez is the most popular in New Mexico.

In two states, Garcia is the most popular name, California and Texas.

Johnson is the most popular name in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, for a total of five states.

What is the most popular surname in New Jersey?

New Jersey's most common surname is Smith. It is also the most common surname in 39 other states and is the most popular surname in the United States.

So if your last name is Smith, congratulations, you have the most popular surname in the country.

Here is a map of all 50 states and the most popular last name in your state.