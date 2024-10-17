One South Jersey city has been named New Jersey's worst to live in.

Money Inc. ranked the 20 worst places to live in the state of New Jersey with quality of life, safety, economic opportunities, and other key factors playing a role in the rankings.

Which New Jersey City was rated the worst to live in?

The travel experts at Money Inc. have ranked Camden at No. 1 on their list of the worst, most undesirable cities in the state to call home.

Camden, located across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, faces significant challenges. The city consistently ranks as one of the most dangerous in New Jersey, with high crime rates affecting residents’ daily lives. Poverty is widespread in Camden, with a substantial portion of the population living below the poverty line. This economic hardship contributes to limited job opportunities and underfunded public services. The education system in Camden struggles to meet students’ needs. Many schools underperform, impacting the future prospects of local youth. Camden’s infrastructure shows signs of neglect, with abandoned buildings and poorly maintained roads common sights throughout the city. This decay affects property values and quality of life for residents. Environmental concerns also plague Camden. The city has a history of industrial pollution, which continues to impact air and water quality in some areas.

Spots one through eight are mostly located in the northern part of the state with Newark, Paterson, Trenton, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Lakewood, and Plainfield following Camden in the rankings.

At No. 9 in the rankings is Atlantic City, located in Atlantic County

Unemployment rates in Atlantic City remain higher than the state average. This economic downturn has led to a decrease in population and property values. Crime rates in Atlantic City are concerning, with violent crime rates exceeding the national average. The city struggles with issues related to drug use and poverty. Atlantic City’s infrastructure has deteriorated in many areas, with some neighborhoods experiencing blight and abandoned properties. The city’s public schools have also faced difficulties, with low test scores and graduation rates. Despite efforts to revitalize the area, Atlantic City continues to grapple with these persistent problems, making it a challenging place to live for many residents.

It seems many people like to pass negative judgment on Atlantic City, which offers plenty of nightlife, entertainment, great restaurants, beaches, and boardwalk, along with plenty of other things to do.

However, the city certainly has its issues as this list points out.

Another South Jersey city lands at No. 12 - Vineland.

Unemployment in Vineland is a persistent issue, with rates consistently above the New Jersey average. This economic instability affects many households and limits opportunities for residents. The city’s public schools perform below state standards, raising concerns about educational quality. Many families worry about their children’s academic prospects and future success. Vineland’s infrastructure shows signs of aging and neglect. Outdated roads, bridges, and public facilities require substantial investment to meet community needs. Limited public transportation options make it difficult for residents without personal vehicles to access jobs and services. This lack of mobility can further exacerbate economic disparities within the city.

All other cities on the list were from North Jersey, with just these three from the Southern part of the state.

