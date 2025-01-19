In today's world of misleading and AI-generated advertisements everywhere you turn, a business's reputation is more important than ever. From social media to websites along with Video Streaming Platforms and Podcasts, there are commercials running for anything people may consider spending money to purchase.

So one of the only ways businesses in the 21st Century can differentiate themselves in a world of oversaturation is being trustworthy and reliable. This can make or break a company short and long term financially.

A new study by Clarify Capital and published by Chain Storage Age surveyed thousands of Americans to find out what brands consumers trust the most. They asked people what major brand names in different industries they most and least trust from retail to restaurants.

According to survey respondents, the most popular answers that researchers received for what makes a brand trustworthy include:

*Delivers on promises (36 percent of respondents)

*Pricing transparency (35%)

*Builds relationships with consumers (34%)

*Consistent performance (33%)

*Employee treatment transparency (30%)

What is the Most Untrustworthy Restaurant Chain with locations in New Jersey

In the new study's Restaurants category, one chain brand failed to meet many of the respondents' prerequisites for trustworthiness. This restaurant chain currently has 15 locations in the state of New Jersey.

Survey results found that 20 percent of Americans said Panera Bread is a Trustworthy brand, making this the third Most Untrustworthy Restaurant Brand in the United States.

Many reviews online complain about Panera Bread's prices and that the quality of food is not on par with the price tag. With inflation increasing the price of food in the United States, people do not want to waste their hard-earned money on below average food.

On TripAdvisor, Panera Bread in Wayne, New Jersey is described as "Just Plain Bad" but another review said "Improvements Noted". Meanwhile on Yelp, a Panera Bread in Voorhees Township had their food described as "Mediocre and Expensive".

Survey says the most Trustworthy Restaurant Brands by Americans are:

1. Pizza Hut

2. KFC

3. McDonald’s

