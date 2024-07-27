Back in April the popular Tilton Inn at 6823 Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors for the final time.

But could something new be ready to take its place?

An "Under Contract" sign covered the video sign that was used to display the restaurant and drink specials out on Tilton Road in front of the Tilton Inn.

The Tilton was a popular gathering spot since opening back in the 1980s for watching sporting events, hosting league meetings, serving the Mainland and EHT communities, plus visitors on their way to the Jersey Shore.

What could be replacing the Tilton Inn?

I have heard from multiple sources that a new Irish Pub will be moving into the building, and I have gotten confirmation that the new buyer will keep operating the property as a restaurant.

While I have heard various rumors of who will be moving in, we will wait to get more confirmation on the new owners, which should be revealed in about six weeks.

While the Tilton Inn closed its doors, it appears that a new spot for locals to gather for drinks, food, and gatherings will be replacing it soon enough.

The asking price on the building was $2.9 million.