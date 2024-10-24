One of South Jersey's many bed and breakfast spots has been named the most unusual place to stay in the Garden State.

There is no shortage of unique places to stay down the shore. We have an infinite list of stunning beachfront and oceanfront locations in the area. But according to the website LOVE Exploring, one North Wildwood rises above them all as the most unusual place to stay in the state.

Get our free mobile app

LOVE Exploring Names Most Unusual Place In Every State

The travel experts at LOVE Exploring have put together the ultimate list of the most unusual places to stay in every state. In New Jersey? It's Summer Nites in North Wildwood, a very unassuming bed and breakfast on the corner of 22nd and Atlantic in the middle of a neighborhood in North Wildwood.

Summer Nites is a fun 1950s-inspired B&B on the Jersey Shore in the Wildwoods, an area known for its strip of retro ‘Doo Wop’ motels. Guests can choose from several retro-themed suites, such as the Marilyn Room and the ever-popular Elvis Suite (pictured). There’s also a unique boxcar diner complete with a vintage jukebox, neon lighting, and red-and-white booths.

Summer Nites is located at 2110 Atlantic Ave in North Wildwood and has a rating of 4.9 stars out of five according to Google.

Check out their website to see their uniquely themed rooms like the Elvis Room, the 50's TV Room, the Marilyn Monroe Room, and many others.

Here is a look at some of the unique and unusual rooms at Summer Nites

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Mike Gill Google Maps loading...

Mike Gill Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can check out the full list of LOVE Exploring's most unusual places to stay in every state here.