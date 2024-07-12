Two Jersey Shore Hotels Included in readers’ 10 Favorite Resorts in Mid-Atlantic

With the busy summer season at the Jersey Shore now fully underway, now is the time to plan for your next vacation, or stay-cation!

Many people like to travel during the summer season, but sometimes stay near by is just as good as checking out a new area in the summer.

If you decide to stay near the Jersey Shore, you have plenty of great resort options to checkout to make you feel like your someplace far away.

Two hotels at the Jersey Shore --- The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor and Congress Hall in Cape May --- were included in Travel + Leisure's list of readers’ 10 Favorite Resorts in the Mid-Atlantic of 2024.

The Reeds at Shelter Haven was ranked No. 4 in the region, while Congress Hall was ranked No. 9 in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Four other New Jersey spots made the list, Wave Resort in Long Branch, which was ranked No. 3 Asbury Ocean Club Hotel in Asbury Park, which came in at No. 5 overall, Bungalow Hotel in Long Branch was ranked No. 8 and The Asbury in Asbury Park was No. 10.

Here is the full Top 10 list.