When they tackled the task of choosing what every state in the U.S. enjoys for the best food truck, I was surprised to see one with local ties.

Personally, I love a good food truck. They usually keep their menus tight and only bring out the stuff they specialize in.

The Top Food Truck in the Garden State

When it comes to the Garden State, the Five Sisters Food Co. truck out of Tuckerton in Ocean County was named tops in New Jersey.

What Sets Five Sisters Food Co. Apart?

Launched back in 2013 by George and Libby Miller, the Five Sisters Food Co. truck is named after their five daughters, who also help with the family business. Five Sisters Food Co. and its 100% Angus beef burgers, hefty sandwiches, and loaded fries have won just about every accolade possible, including being twice named the best burger truck in America. "It was absolutely fantastic and well worth the long wait in line," wrote one fan on Yelp, praising its "skillful" combo of applewood bacon, onion, and fried pickle.

The Family Behind the Famous Truck

