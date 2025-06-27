Four people were shot, with at least one of them dead, after shots were fired in Trenton on Thursday night, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Where the Incident Happened

A swarm of police officers were on the scene just after 9 p.m. after shots were fired outside a Passaic Street home on the 100 block near Calhoun Street. Reports say over a dozen shots were fired and multiple shell casings were recovered on the sidewalk and street.

Reports indicate that the victims were one female and three males. The four victims were taken by ambulance to the hospital, with one other person taken by private vehicle.

The shooting happened just a few blocks from the New Jersey State Capitol building. Per reports, investigators on the scene were unaware of the motive for the shooting.

There have been suspects identified at the time of this writing.

Second Shooting in the Capital City

A second shooting in the capital city happened after noon on Jarvis Place, leaving two people injured, both victims being transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Connection Between the Two Incidents?

It's not known if the two shootings are connected.