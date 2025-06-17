In South Jersey, summer is short-lived.

In the month of June, the weather can be hit or miss, but on these days when it's a hit, people love checking out rooftop bars, and this area has a few that just made New Jersey Digest's list of the 19 best in the Garden State.

Best Rooftop Bars in South Jersey This Summer

While there are plenty of outdoor options, there were three Southern New Jersey rooftop options that landed on Ariana Lena's list of the best 19 in New Jersey for 2025, with two spots that made the list in 2024 back again, and one new one.

Read More: Two South Jersey Rooftop Bars Among Best in New Jersey for 2024

The Rooftop Bar at Hotel LBI

Let's start in Ship Bottom at The Rooftop Bar at Hotel LBI, which was No. 19 on the list.

The Rooftop at Hotel LBI is the perfect place to soak in sweeping bay views and dreamy sunsets. PerchedPerched above the hotel in Ship Bottom, this spot feels like a rooftop paradise. Sip on a handcrafted cocktail, a crisp rosé, or an ice-cold craft beer while lounging on cozy outdoor couches.

Located at 350 W 8th St, in Ship Bottom, this spot has all the essentials for a fun day out like cornhole, ping pong, and Connect Four.

Check out their full menu here.

The VÜE Bar & Lounge, Atlantic City

Next up and No. 17 on the list is over in Atlantic City on the rooftop of The Claridge hotel, The VÜE Bar & Lounge.

Located atop The Claridge hotel in Atlantic City, this rooftop offers one of the best (and highest) 360-degree outdoor experiences. More than 23 floors above the beach, The VÜE Bar & Lounge is the the town’s only rooftop which serves up handcrafted cocktails and a stellar happy hour

Located at 123 S Indiana Ave in Atlantic City, The VÜE Bar & Lounge offers great views of the world-famous beaches, boardwalk, and casino skyline of Atlantic City. Check out their full menu here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon S. Brown Photography (@leonsbrownphotography)

Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille, Cape May

The highest rated rooftop spot in South Jersey, coming in at No. 12 on the list, is Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May, offering a great view of the Cape May beach.

An oceanfront rooftop sounds like music to ears, especially during the summertime. Not to mention drinks that’ll leave you cooled down and refreshed after a sweltering day.

Located at 1025 Beach Ave in Cape May, Harry's offers a plethora of different "crush" drinks like the orange crush, grapefruit, key lime, and more great flavors. Check out the full menu here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry's of Cape May (@harryscapemay)

What’s Your Favorite Rooftop Spot?

What's your favorite rooftop bar in South Jersey? Let us know in the comments!