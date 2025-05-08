For the first time since 1994, the FIFA World Cup will be hosted in North America. One of the biggest sporting events in the world, hosted every four years for the last 70 years, featuring 48 countries competing in 2026.

New Jersey's Metlife Stadium will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals, along with select games in the earlier rounds of the tournament. Also, Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field will host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Last year, researchers discovered that New Jersey has the most Soccer Interest per Capita of any state in America. The good news for the NJ Soccer fans is they do not have to wait until 2026 to see high-level matches in the local area.

The FIFA Club Cup Coming To Philadelphia and New Jersey

The inaugural FIFA Club Cup will feature 32 of the best professional soccer clubs from around the world competing in a total of 63 matches hosted in 11 United States stadiums.

For New Jersey Soccer Fans, there will be matchups hosted at both New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. The FIFA Club World Cup Tournament will begin play on June 14th and will conclude on July 13th.

MetLife Stadium will host Group Round Play, along with the Semi-Finals and the Championship Cup Final. Lincoln Financial Field will host Group Round Play, plus Round of 16 and Quarter Final Matches.

Here are the FIFA Club World Cup matchups scheduled for New Jersey's MetLife Stadium (all times EST):

-Sunday, June 15th, 6pm: SE Palmeiras v FC Porto

-Tuesday, 17 June 17th, 12pm: Fluminense FC v Borussia Dortmund

-Thursday, June 19th, 12pm: SE Palmeiras v Al Ahly FC

-Saturday, June 21st, 6pm: Fluminense FC v Ulsan HD

-Monday, June 23rd, 9pm: FC Porto v Al Ahly FC

-Saturday, July 5th, 4pm: Quarter-Final Match

-Tuesday, July 8th, 3pm: Semi-final Match One

-Wednesday, July 9th, 3pm: Semi-final Match Two

-Sunday, July 13th, 3pm: Championship Final

Here are the FIFA Club World Cup matchups scheduled for Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field (all times EST):

-Monday, June 16th, 9pm: CR Flamengo v Espérance Sportive de Tunis

-Wednesday, June 18th, 12pm: Manchester City v Wydad AC

-Friday, June 20th, 2pm: CR Flamengo v Chelsea FC

-Sunday, June 22nd, 12pm: Juventus FC v Wydad AC

-Tuesday, June 24th, 9pm: Espérance Sportive de Tunis v Chelsea FC

-Thursday, 26 June 26th, 9pm: FC Salzburg v Real Madrid C.F.

-Saturday, June 28th, 12pm: Round of 16 Matchup

-Friday, July 4th, 9pm: Quarter-final Matchup

For ticket information for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, you can check out all the pricing information here.

