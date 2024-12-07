Unveiling The Top 20 Safest Towns In South Jersey

When buying a new home, there are many factors people have to consider when they purchase a new home. From escalating home prices to evolving job markets, there's a plethora of factors that will impact home buyers.

According to a survey by Redfin and Qualtrics, over 72 percent of Americans say Safety is a Must-Have Feature when searching for a new home. This survey of thousands of United States Citizens found that Safety and Lower Cost of Living are two of the top three Reasons People Move to New Homes.

NBC News Reports that only 47 percent of the United States has affordable homes for sale and Economists say that most of the Housing Market has properties that are not in the price range for many Americans.

So if many Americans have to resign themselves to paying higher prices for their next home, they will turn their focus to where they can live that is safest for their family.

What Are The Safest Places To Live In New Jersey?

The research team at Niche has reviewed hundreds of Towns and Municipalities in New Jersey to find what are the best places to live. They place a Letter Grade on each community for multiple categories such as Crime and Safety, Outdoor Activities, Public Schools, Cost of Living, and an Overall Rating if the town is Good For Families.

After reviewing Niche's ranking of the 400 Safest Places to Live in New Jersey, we have isolated the Top 20 South Jersey Towns that have the highest Grades in categories that would be more important to families looking for new homes in New Jersey.