Everyone has their favorite pizza and in New Jersey there are a ton of great pizza options.

Bar style pizza, boardwalk pizza, coal fired, brick oven and many, many more.

So what's your favorite pizza in the area? Lets see what the experts think!

New Jersey Digest has come up with a list of the Top 40 pizza's in the state of New Jersey and only one pizza from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties made the list. In fact, if you want to expand it out a bit to Ocean County and Camden County and further west, only five total South Jersey pizza shops made the list.

So if one pizza shop in the area made the list from Atlantic and Cape May county, which one would it be?

According to the Peter Candia, the Food and Drink Editor at New Jersey Digest, the one pizza shop in South Jersey that made his list of the Top 40 in the state is Tony Baltimore Grill.

Atlantic City has changed a lot in the last 100 years, but not Tony’s. The AC red sauce joint has an iconic facade with its old-school signage and plenty of neon. That timeless design spreads to the interior, too. Try a plain pizza or a clams casino pizza. Long night playing blackjack? Tony’s serves food until 3:00 a.m. on the weekends. Stay a while after your pie, Tony’s bar stays open 24/7.

Tony's Baltimore Grill is located in the heart of Atlantic City on the corner of Iowa and Atlantic Ave.

Here are the other South Jersey Pizza's that made the Top 40 list.

As for the other shops in South Jersey that made the list, one was in Surf City, BLVD Pizza at 1503 Long Beach BLVD.

BLVD Pizza brings a breath of fresh air to the Island with their contemporary, cleverly-topped pizzas. Try a classic plain or venture into one of their captivating square pies.

The next place is located in Cherry Hill, Back Door Pizza at 1438 Marlton Pike.

I suggest a plain pie or the Broccoli Woccoli, which is topped with broccoli, mozzarella, garlic crema, tomato sauce dollops, pepper jam and Pecorino.

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza is located in Haddon Township at 128 Haddon Ave.

These coal-fired pies are a must-try when driving through Camden County. The crust has plenty of chew and flavorful char to complement the many pies that Bricco has to offer. My advice? When you have a combo of crust, sauce and cheese that is as good as Bricco, it’s hard to go wrong with a Margherita.

The final South Jersey Pizza shop on the list of the Top 40 in New jersey takes us to Holy Tomato at 9 S. Black Horse Pike in Blackwood.

Holy Tomato, serves a thin and crisp pie, laden with plenty of flavorful tomato and cheese. They cut the pie in strips rather than traditional slices. If you like dough with some crunch, here’s your spot.

Check out the full list of the Top 40- pizza shops in New Jersey here.

