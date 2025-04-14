After a sudden closure of Kook Burger at 3101 Revere Boulevard, Brigantine's food scene is about to get fired up again—with the sizzling arrival of a local favorite.

Kook Burger closed its doors suddenly in late 2024, leaving Brigantine curious about the sudden departure and what could take its place. The closure left a void—and plenty of unanswered questions—among locals who had come to love its smash burgers, including the Broski burger, which was named among the best in the state.

Tony Beef, a family-owned burger joint run by brothers Anthony and Nick DellaVecchia, is bringing its popular concept to the island, aiming to open its doors by May.

Known for their no-frills, fully customizable burgers made with 100% Angus beef, Tony Beef has earned a strong, loyal following in South Jersey—and even landed a spot on the list of the best burgers in Atlantic County.

Tony Beef opened 195 S. New York Road in Galloway Township back in 2018 and launched its second location in 2021 in Somers Point, in the Ocean Heights Plaza, next to Manco & Manco Too and ShopRite.

Check out their full menu here, including their signature burgers and sauces.

The arrival of Tony Beef at the former Kook Burger location is expected to inject fresh energy into Brigantine’s evolving dining scene. As anticipation builds, the local favorite is well-positioned to become a go-to destination for burger lovers on the island.

Tony Beef is hoping to open its doors in Brigantine by May 1.

An Update on Black Turtle Coffee Company

The space formerly occupied by Black Turtle Coffee Company is also set for a refresh. A new café concept, led by an experienced barista, is expected to take over the space, also targeting a May 1 opening.

With two new local businesses moving into 3101 Revere Blvd, Brigantine’s dining scene is getting a double boost just in time for the busy summer season.

Both places were served eviction notices back in late February and closed.

Both spots hope to open by May 1.

