This Popular New Jersey Band With Two Tour Stops for Local Fans

New Jersey has a rich history of great musical acts who grew up in The Garden State. Some of those artists are some of the biggest names in music over the decades.

The list of Musical Legends includes names such as Frank Sinatra and Ricky Nelson to Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston. Other famous musical acts to come from New Jersey include Kool & the Gang, Redman, and Lauryn Hill.

One of New Jersey's most famous musical groups has eight songs that have reached Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts and five albums landed in the Top 5 of Billboard Top Albums. In 2025, they are back on tour with two stops for New Jersey fans.

Both North and South Jersey residents can see The Jonas Brothers Later This Year

In a press release from Live Nation, the JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour kicks off a 43-date schedule starting this Summer in New Jersey.

The Jonas Brothers, the pop-rock band comprised of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, grew up in Wyckoff, New Jersey. They moved to Little Falls, New Jersey in 2005 ahead of releasing their first album and rose to Pop Fame thanks to the exposure they gained from appearances on The Disney Channel.

Now 20 years later, their tour will celebrate their two decades of music as part of a star-studded tour. Both Marshmello and The All-American Rejects will perform as part of the Jonas Brothers show at two stops within driving distance for all of New Jersey.

The first tour stop will be Sunday, August 10th at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey. The stadium that hosts the NFL's New York Giants and Jets home games in East Rutherford, New Jersey will also host WWE Summer Slam Event seven days before the Jonas Brothers' Concert.

Later that week on Thursday, August 14th, the JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. For the South Jersey fans of the Jonas Brothers, they can travel a shorter distance to the Phillies Ballpark than driving up to North Jersey.

The Jonas Brothers Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images loading...

So no matter where you live in New Jersey, you can go see the JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour this August. General Ticket sales will go live on Friday, March 28th at ticketmaster.com

Speaking of New Jersey, The Jonas Brothers make our list of the most popular modern musicians who are originally from The Garden State. Did any of your favorites make the list?