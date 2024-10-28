There were 42,514 Deaths due to Motor Vehicle Crashes in 2022, the second-highest number of Automotive Fatalities in the last 15 years. This increase in Automotive Crashes is due to increases in Distracted Driving and Reckless Driving Incidents.

In New Jersey, 26.72% of Automotive Fatalities are the result of Distracted Driving. The latest research has found that New Jersey is ranked the 5th Worst State for Distracted Driving in America.

This information led the High Rise Legal Funding research team to dig deeper into National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data from the last several years. They found that one county in New Jersey has a troubling trend.

What Does The Latest Research About This South Jersey County

According to a Press Release from High Rise Legal Funding, one New Jersey County is on the list of the Highest Percentage of Male Fatalities from Motor Vehicle Crashes. There are 30 counties in the United States with at least 80 percent of their Automotive Crash Deaths are Males.

In Cumberland County, there have been 117 Fatalities involving Automobiles and 82.05% of those deaths are Males. That number is the ninth highest of any County in the United States.

Cumberland County also has the fifth most Motor Vehicle Fatalities of any County in America with 117. Considering over a quarter of Deaths from Automotive Crashes are because of Distracted Driving in New Jersey, it definitely makes me less likely to look at my phone while in the car.

Motor Vehicle Fatalities are the fourth leading cause of Death in New Jersey. Here is the full list of catalysts for people dying in New Jersey: