As I was sitting around today, I was wondering outside of the casinos, what are some things people can do when they go to Atlantic City?

The city has a little bit of everything, great restaurants, beaches, and the boardwalk, but when trying to think outside the box, I wasn't sure what to recommend for people who really don't gamble.

So I did what everyone seems to be doing these days, I asked Chat GPT, What are the five best things to do in Atlantic City outside of gambling?

Here is what they told me.

1. Stroll the Atlantic City Boardwalk

I guess we never think of telling people just to walk the boardwalk and see what they like. The boardwalk is four miles of food, drink, shopping, arcades, amusements, mini-golf, and plenty of people watching and photo-ops.

You can ride a bike or take a ride in a famous rolling chair, grab a drink at the Biergarten

There is a little something for everyone!

2. Visit the Absecon Lighthouse

You know this is something I have never done, but it is the tallest lighthouse in New Jersey and the country's third tallest in the country, with 228 steps, and gives you views that you just can't get anywhere else.

I have been pretty high up inside Ocean Casino and always look out and say to myself, "the city looks like it has its act together from up here."

In the summer, this lighthouse is open daily 10am to 5pm and is dog friendly!

3. Explore the Atlantic City Arts District and Noyes Arts Garage

I have parked in the Noyes Arts Garage plenty of times when shopping at the Tanger Outlets, but I have yet to make it inside the check out the art.

From what I hear, this place has tons of stuff, showcasing work from local artists, and is part of Stockton University’s art program.

If you are a fan of art, give this place a try on your next visit to the city!

4. Relax at the Beach or Take a Watersport Adventure

This is an easy answer, and it's free to go to the beach in Atlantic City!

While many people like to try kayaking, paddleboarding, and jet skiing, another great option is going out on a sightseeing boat ride like the Atlantic City Cruises boat or the AC Tiki Boat.

Here are more outdoor activities that Atlantic City offers.

5. Catch a Live Show or Concert

You can go to the casinos and not gamble and still have a great time! Catch a show or a concert at one of the casinos or Boardwalk Hall. Top music acts are always coming through Atlantic City, and some great comedy shows are featured pretty much every day of the week. The Hook at Caesars is a show that all visitors and locals should check out.

Here are some of the musical acts that are making their way to Atlantic City in 2025.

Whether you're here for a day or a week, Atlantic City has something for everyone.