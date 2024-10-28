Decades ago, making a trip to the Supermarket was a big deal because these businesses were not as common. I remember when I was younger when we made a trip to a Supermarket, instead of going to a smaller local grocery store, it was almost treated like a major family trip.

Today, Supermarkets are everywhere you go. Numerous towns in New Jersey have multiple Supermarkets within a few miles of each other and everyone has their favorite ones to shop at.

The website Solitaired went through thousands of Google Reviews and Grocery Store Review websites to find out what are the best and worst Supermarket Chains in the United States.

On the list of the 10 Worst Major Grocery Store Chains, there are three located in New Jersey:

*ACME: 70 Locations in New Jersey, Ranked 6th Worst Supermarket Chain

Decades ago, ACME was the gold standard of Supermarkets in the Northeast. However, after ownership changed hands multiple times over the last 30 years, the once ultra-popular supermarket had trouble keeping up with its competition.

Today, ACME's prices and grocery options target customers in the Upper Middle-Class Economic Bracket. Many locations have outpriced the working-class people that used to be the primary customer base. Decades ago, lower to middle-income customers were the staple of their business but not anymore.

*Walmart: 60 Locations in New Jersey, Ranked 4th Worst Supermarket Chain

The most convenient supermarket is also the most controversial of the major supermarket chain stores. While most of the grocery items and name-brand products are less expensive than other stores, Walmart has received many poor reviews for their Fruits and Vegetables.

Also, their company's generic brand, Great Value, does not consistently offer a quality alternative to the name brands. So you either compromise quality to save money or you have to buy the name brands.

*Save-A-Lot: 12 Locations in New Jersey, Ranked 2nd Worst Supermarket Chain

The Supermarket equivalent of a Dollar Store, Save-A-Lot is infamous for having numerous knock-off brands on their shelves. Instead of "Dr. Pepper", they sell "Dr. Pop" and they sell Lecour's Finest Cream Betweens instead of Nabisco's Oreos.

Numerous poor reviews for Save-A-Lot complain about poor-quality grocery items and customers are unhappy with their customer service.

