For over 100 years, Ice Cream has been the premiere frozen treat of the summer season with numerous families visiting Ice Cream Parlors and patronizing Ice Cream trucks.

However, the ice cream industry has come a long way since Harry Burt founded Good Humor Ice Cream in the early 1920s. Many of today's top Ice Cream Producers have discarded his vision of a product that is high quality and safe to consume for everyone to enjoy.

What Are Some Of The Unhealthy Ingredients In Today's Ice Cream?

Today, many Ice Cream brands put different chemicals into their products that can cause health problems. For example, many products have used various types of Corn Syrup as a cheap alternative to Pure Sugar in the last 40 years. Studies show that continued consumption of corn syrup has been linked to Heart Disease, Liver Issues, and Type 2 Diabetes.

Another product that some Ice Cream Producers add to their product is Carrageenan. Originally sourced from Red Seaweed, Carrageenan is an emulsifier used to prevent the separation of water from other ingredients and increase a product's shelf life.

The problem is that Carrageenan causes Bowel Inflation and GI Track Bloating along with being a trigger for people who suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Continued consumption of Carrageenan can result in semi-permanent health problems that requires Special Medication that can only be prescribed by a doctor.

Which Of America's Worst Ice Cream Brands Are Sold in New Jersey

The website 24/7 Wall St has organized a list of the Worst Ice Cream Brands in America based on user reviews and product ingredients. These are the Ice Cream Brands and Flavors sold in New Jersey that experts recommend that you avoid:

4. Blue Bunny

Originally marketed as high-quality Ice Cream, today's version of Blue Bunny in supermarket freezers has cheap ingredients than decades ago. Carrageenan is in all their products while the Chocolate Flavors contain High Fructose Corn Syrup plus the Vanilla Flavors contain no real vanilla.

3. Friendly’s

The popular Chain Restaurant was once synonymous for high-quality ice cream. But since 2016, the manufacturing of the company's Ice Cream is separately owned and produced. All Friendly's Ice Cream products contain either Cornstarch or Corn Syrup along with Carrageenan plus Diglycerides.

2. Breyers Frozen Dairy Desserts

Some of Breyer's Products no longer qualify as Ice Cream; According to the USDA standards for Ice Cream:

"shall contain at least 1.6 pounds of total solids to the gallon, weigh not less than 4.5 pounds to the gallon, and contain not less than 20 percent total milk solids, constituted of not less than 10 percent milkfat. In no case shall the content of milk solids not fat be less than 6 percent. Whey shall not, by weight, be more than 25 percent of the milk solids not fat."

This is why Breyer's can no longer call some of their products "Ice Cream" and instead call them "Dairy Deserts" thanks to Class Action Lawsuits for "False Advertising". The few Ice Cream Products they produce still contain Carrageenan and Corn Syrup while the Vanilla Products do not contain real vanilla.

1. Turkey Hill

Originally produced and run by the Frey Family in Pennsylvania, Turkey Hill Ice Cream was the premier Ice Cream in the Northeast for decades. From 1956 to 2013, Turkey Hill was the go-to Ice Cream brand for many families and businesses.

However since Peak Rock Capital acquired the Turkey Hill Brand in 2019, the product quality has diminished. Thanks to unnecessary additives such as Carrageenan, Cellulose gum, Corn Syrup, and Cellulose gel, today's version of Turkey Hill is no longer the quality brand we grew up with. Also, their products no longer use Vanilla Beans as part of the ingredients.

The next time you visit the supermarket, you will want to avoid those Ice Cream Brands.