Parents are always concerned about their kids getting the best education and experience from their time in School each year. In past decades, people have moved to certain communities to ensure their kids get the opportunity to attend good schools.

The hope is that children get the education they need from kindergarten to 8th Grade that will set them up for success in High School and then for High School to prepare them for College.

Thanks to New Jersey's Public School Choice Program, there are more choices for parents to send their kids to attend than in years past. Parents are no longer "stuck" sending their kids to the primary sending district or having to move to another community for "better schools".

The website Niche does research every year to learn about each New Jersey School and serves as an independent grader of these educational institutions. This tool gives parents more information about what Schools are the best choice for their children.

What Are The Best Schools In Atlantic County?

New Jersey has over 500 High Schools, more than 750 Middle Schools, and over 1,400 Elementary Schools. Niche's ranking of the Schools in New Jersey is based on the grading of every school on the following criteria:

Academics

Teachers

Clubs/Activities

College Prep

Diversity

Administration

Sports

Resources/Facilities

There are four Private High Schools in Atlantic County and five Public High Schools in Atlantic County that landed on the list of the best in New Jersey. So what are the best schools in this South Jersey County?

These are the Top Rated Atlantic County Schools for the 2024-25 School Year For the 2024-25 Academic Year, the research team at Niche has gathered information on the 95 Schools located in Atlantic County. We have gathered information on the 16 schools with at least a B+ overall Grade here Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media