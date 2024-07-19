Some of the biggest names in Pop Culture over the years have been fictional characters. Numerous people over the years have admired and aspired to be imaginary individuals over people in the real world.

For example, the movie legend Rocky Balboa is so famous there is a statue of him in Philadelphia while Detective Sherlock Holmes is synonymous with his 221B Baker Street address in London. Even comic-book characters such as Superman's alter ego Clark Kent is famous for growing up on a Kansas farm.

What Is New Jersey Best Known For?

In the real world, New Jersey does have a list of celebrities who grew up in The Garden State. That list includes Rock Star Bruce Springsteen, Legendary Singer Whitney Houston, Famous Inventor Thomas Edison, Award Winning Actor Bruce Willis, and Legendary Icon Frank Sinatra.

Aside from the famous people who have grown up in New Jersey, the state has earned the nickname The Garden State because of great farms that produce fruits and vegetables such as Blueberries and Tomatoes. Plus, New Jersey is well known for the excellent beaches at the Shore Towns.

New Jersey's unique location puts the state next door to Philadelphia and New York City, two of the biggest cities in the United States. Add to New Jersey lore the major highways that give drivers direct access to anywhere they need to go in the Tri-State area.

Using the elements that make New Jersey different than the rest of America, numerous TV Shows, comic books, and Movies have created characters that are uniquely New Jersey. We have chosen the best fictional characters who are from New Jersey and salute the creative minds who brought these characters to life.

Check out out list below to see if your favorite characters made our list: Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media