Tara Kitchen, a popular Moroccan restaurant at 5209 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood, announced that made the decision to close its doors after four summers.

A Message to the Community

Dear Wildwoods Community, Thank you for welcoming us and supporting our restaurant. As our family and business needs have evolved, we have made the decision to close our doors. We are deeply grateful for the memories we've shared and the connections we've made. Thank you for being part of our journey.

With appreciation,The Tara Kitchen Family.

For countless locals and visitors, Tara Kitchen offered an alternative to the pizza and boardwalk scene and became part of Wildwood’s fabric, bringing something different and unique to the resort town.

Reaction from fans of the restaurant showed plenty of support and memories:

We will miss you so much! You brought such a different and ￼ uniquely delicious culinary style to our island. We always throughly enjoyed your lovely and kind family. Wishing you the best in your future!

You will be greatly missed! Thank you for bringing a little culture to the shore!

You will be missed... loved having a little something 'different' to enjoy in the CMC food scene. That you were lovely people makes all the more sad. Best of everything to you n yours.

So very sorry to hear this. We loved your restaurant and every meal we shared there as a couple or with friends. Your family is so lovely. We wish you continued success with your other restaurants.

The restaurant closed at the end of the summer season back on September 2 and decided that would be the end of their run, which started in May of 2021.



The owner, Aneesa Waheed, announced on WAMC Northeast Public Radio that the Wildwood location was closing for family and personal reasons and to focus on the upcoming Dubai location.

Another popular spot, the Wild Burrito, closed shortly after in September after 13 years in town.

Tara Kitchen has three locations throughout upstate New York.