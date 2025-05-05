As we wrote about back in early April, there will be a new coffee concept coming to Brigantine, and now we can share the name.

New Coffee Shop in Brigantine: Summer and Sage

Summer and Sage will be taking over the space formerly occupied by the Black Turtle Coffee Company, which closed back in February, at 3101 Revere Blvd.

Summer and Sage Coffee shopfront in Brigantine NJ Photo: Facebook.com | Justin Peticolas loading...

The new coffee spot will be led by an experienced barista, bringing another great coffee option to the island.

From Summer and Sage on Instagram:

We’re preparing and building a space where you can feel at home and stay a while. ☺️ We can’t wait to meet you and be a part of your every day moments! Your favorite third place. -Summer & Sage Coffee

Summer and Sage were hoping to open on May 1, but posted a message on their social media sites that there has been a delay to put the final touches on everything to make sure your experience is amazing.

They also announced that they will set a new opening date soon.

Summer and Sage will be next door to the new Tony Beef, a family-owned burger joint run by brothers Anthony and Nick DellaVecchia, which is bringing their popular concept to the island, replacing Kook Burger that closed back in February.

Tony Beef is a well-established name in the area, with two other local locations in Galloway on Route 9 and next to Shop Rite and Manco and Manco Pizza in Somers Point.

What Happened to Black Turtle Coffee?

Kook Burger and Black Turtle Coffee were served eviction notices on February 20, with the new spots hoping to open sometime in mid-May, just in time for the busy summer season.