Over the decades, United States Citizens have seen a correlation between level of Education and level of income. Outside of niche or specialty industries, most Professional Careers see advancement when people achieve higher levels of education.

A new study shows that the median annual salary for people who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree is 32 percent higher than people who only attained an Associate's Degree. But the reality is that only 33 percent of Americans have earned a Bachelor's Degree and many people who see career advancement do so with specialty education and certifications.

The research team at the website writerbuddy.ai conducted this new study by compiling data from the American Community Survey by the United States Census Bureau. This was a survey of over 260 million US Residents over the age of 18 years old.

They used the following five metrics to create a scale to determine what are the most educated states in America:

*Share of Adults Aged 18 and Older with a Graduate or Professional Degree

*Share of Adults Aged 18 and Older with a Bachelor's Degree or Higher

*Share of Adults Aged 18 and Older with an Associate's Degree

*Share of Adults Aged 18 and Older with a High School Diploma or Equivalent

*Share of Adults Aged 18 and Older with Less than a High School Diploma

Where New Jersey is on the List of The Most Educated States in America?

According to the results of writerbuddy.ai new study, New Jersey residents rank as the seventh Most Educated in the United States. There is a higher percentage of adults with Bachelor's Degrees in New Jersey (40.86%) than the National Average.

New Jersey also has one of the lowest percentages of their population that does not have a High School Diploma (9.47%). Also, the state received high grades for their two best educational institutions Princeton University and Rutgers University.

What is interesting about these rankings are the best and worst states for education have some regional patterns. Seven of the Ten Best States for Education are located in the Northeast while five of the Ten Worst Educated States are located in the southern United States.

Here are the Top Ten Ranked Most Educated States In America:

1. Massachusetts

2. Vermont

3. Maryland

4. Connecticut

5. New Hampshire

6. Colorado

7. New Jersey

8. Virginia

9. Maine

10. New York

Speaking of education, here are the rankings of the Most Cost-Efficient School Districts in the state of New Jersey: