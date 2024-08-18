In today's polarizing political climate, the word "Privilege" has evolved into a negative connotation for groups of people. But the reality is that just because people live in the United States doesn't mean everyone has the same privileges and opportunities as others have received.

According to the Children’s Defense Fund, One in Six Children in the United States is living in poverty and every 54 seconds a child is abused or neglected in America. This means that almost 20 percent of kids in the United States classify as "Underprivileged".

The research analysts at WalletHub set out to determine what states have the most underprivileged children. Their team used 25 metrics to grade each state's environment for raising children with these three categories:

*Socio-economic Welfare

*Education

*Health

How Does New Jersey Compare To Other States For Children's Environment

The WalletHub Analysts' research concluded that New Jersey is one of the best states for raising children in the United States. New Jersey has the Fewest Children in Foster Care in America and the Lowest Percentage of Maltreated Children.

New Jersey also has the second lowest rate of Child food insecurity in the United States along with the third lowest Infant Mortality Rate. Overall, New Jersey is rated one of the best states for kids and only one of their neighboring states is even close.

Of the three states neighboring New Jersey, only Delaware joins The Garden State as one of the states with the lowest number of Underprivileged Children. Delaware has the fifth best-rated Education in the United States and the third-fewest Children in Foster Care.

Both Pennsylvania and New York are in the middle of the pack in the WalletHub Ranking of States with the Most Underprivileged Children. The Keystone State has a mediocre grade for Education and The Empire State has a poor score for Socio-economic Welfare.

Here are the Top Ten States with the Most Underprivileged Children in America:

1. West Virginia

2. Alaska

3. Mississippi

4. New Mexico

5. Oklahoma

6. Arkansas

7. Louisiana

8. Montana

9. District of Columbia

10. Arizona

Speaking of New Jersey's positive rating for Education, here is a breakdown of the Most Efficient School Districts in The Garden State: