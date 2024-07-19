Study Says New Jersey Has Some Bad Brain Health Habits

As we age, optimizing Brain Health during the early years of adulthood can prevent the onset of diseases such as Dementia and Alzheimer's. There are ways we can all improve our brain health and function that have been proven by medicine and science over the years.

But many people do not want to spend time reading, getting extra sleep at night, or eating more fruits and vegetables. Even though these activities will improve their health, some people do not want to make lifestyle changes to improve their health.

The online Health Research and Supplement Development Company Life Extension gathered information to find out what are the best states for practicing positive Brain Health activities. They gathered data from the National Survey of Children's Health, Google Trends, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Where Does New Jersey Rank For Brain Health In America?

Their research found some bad news for New Jersey: residents of the Garden State are outside of the top 20 best states in Brain Health activities.

New Jersey is 42nd in the United States in reading literature and 35 percent of NJ adults admit to not getting enough sleep at night. That number is probably higher considering most Americans don't get enough sleep at night.

The good news for New Jersey is they are the 12th best in the United States in the percentage of Adults who exercise (79.4%) and over 71% of adults eat fruits plus vegetables daily. Residents of The Garden State are better in those two categories than their neighbors in New York (46th in Adults who exercise) and Pennsylvania (23rd in Adults who eat fruits and vegetables daily).

Here Are The Top Ten States for Practicing the Best Brain Health Habits:

1. Vermont

2. Oregon

3. Colorado

4. District of Columbia

5. Massachusetts

6. Minnesota

7. New Hampshire

8. Maine

9. Utah

10. Washington

If you are looking for some reading recommendations as you endeavor to improve your Brain Health, here are some Non-Fiction recommendations for you to consider: