Study Revels the 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New Jersey

Is where you live too expensive? Maybe you should consider moving to one of these New Jersey towns to reduce your overall cost of living,

The website Houzeo.com listed the 10 cheapest places to live in New Jersey with two cities located in Atlantic County, one in Cumberland, and a few others in what would be considered South Jersey.

The cost of living has skyrocketed over the years, so every bit of information helps, so let's check out which towns made the list.

The team at Houzeo crunched the number to determine the 10 cheapest places to live in New Jersey with several data points being considered. They looked at median home values, average rents, and household income to compile the 10 most affordable cities and towns.

So which town is considered the cheapest to live in the state of New Jersey?

1. Camden

2. Glouchest City

3. Vineland

4. Absecon

5. Trenton

6. New Brunswick

7. Highland Park

8. Atlantic City

9. Phillipsburg

10. Clayton

Three local towns made the list with Vineland, Absecon, and Atlantic City all being affordable spots. Atlantic City offers beaches, a boardwalk, and plenty of nightlife. Vineland is a very diverse area, which is a short drive to Philadelphia and Absecon offers a small-town feel and is a short drive to the beaches and nightlife of Atlantic City.

