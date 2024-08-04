Starbucks at Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City, NJ, will reopen

Back in May the Starbucks at the AC Outlets closed suddenly.

One day the store at he store at 104 North Michigan Avenue was filled with people, the next day it was closed.

We had many people tell us that the Starbucks was closing to be refurbished, other suggested that because of the new location in Ventnor Heights opening up that the Atlantic City location was done for good.

The Ventnor Heights location is schedule to open at the Ventnor Plaza is expected to open Aug. 15.

Well it appears we have our answer and it appears that the AC Outlets location is set to reopen after renovations to the property and will now be a a licensed store, which allows them to sell Starbucks branded products, such as coffee.

Where else can South Atlantic County Residents get Starbucks?

There are plenty of Starbucks locations in Atlantic County including inside the casinos like Ocean, Caesars, Harrah's, Hard Rock, Borgata and Tropicana, Boardwalk Hall, Margate, Black Horse Pike in EHT, Somers Point, Mays Landing, Galloway and a new one opening in Ventnor Heights.