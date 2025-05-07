A grocery store chain with over 400 locations across the country is opening its fourth South Jersey grocery store in Gloucester County in the Garden State.

There are current locations in South Jersey in Marlton (227 Route 73 S) and Haddon Township (640 W Cuthbert Blvd), and one in Cliffwood, which is in Monmouth County.

Spouts Farmers Market Grocery, which is similar to a Trader Joe's or a Whole Foods, has announced a brand new 23,256 square foot building in the Southwood Shopping Center at 875 Mantua Pike in West Deptford, set to open on June 27, according to their website.

“Both the ownership group and Sprouts Farmers Market are elated to introduce the Sprouts brand to West Deptford, NJ. This addition promises to delight the local community, catering to the increasing demand for natural grocery stores in the area. Corinne Giletto, Director of Client Services at Vantage Commercial, shared in a press release.

Sprouts gives its customers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. It is known as a health-focused supermarket that offers a wide variety of natural foods, organic produce, and healthy food options. They have a deli, meat counter, and are even known for Sushi.

Here are some of the things you can expect at Sprouts Farmers Market.

They already have a bunch of things planned for the grand opening, which are all laid out on their website, and include a Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:45 a.m., with the first 200 in-store shoppers receiving a FREE reusable bag filled with samples at 7 a.m.

Here is a look at the plans for opening day:

6:45am: Ribbon-cutting

Ribbon-cutting 7am: Doors open. The first 200 in-store shoppers receive a FREE reusable bag filled with samples. †

Doors open. The first 200 in-store shoppers receive a FREE reusable bag filled with samples. 7am: First 400 customers receive a FREE long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral. †

First 400 customers receive a FREE long-stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral. 7am–5pm: Pop-up Party! Join us out front for samples, the Great Scale Showdown contest, and a scavenger hunt. †

Pop-up Party! Join us out front for samples, the Great Scale Showdown contest, and a scavenger hunt. 10am–4pm: Taste new products in-store while you shop!†

They will be having a Pop-up Party, with samples out front, the Great Scale Showdown contest, and a scavenger hunt on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Plus, all customers who sign up for a Sprouts account will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card.

"The residents in the area have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of an organic grocer for many years,” Giletto continued.

What are your thoughts on Sprouts Farmers Market adding another store in South Jersey?