The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is gearing up for a jam-packed Friday of sports, meaning sports fans should plan accordingly.

Two major events are scheduled at the Sports Complex on Friday, with Lincoln Financial Field hosting the Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea at 2:00 p.m., and the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park at 7:15 p.m with Phillies ace Zack Wheeler facing Mets rookie Blade Tidwell, who is making his second MLB start.

The Phillies-Mets series should have fans from both Philadelphia and New York trying to get into the stadium, so expect heavy traffic and parking issues.

🕔 When to Expect the Worst Traffic

Fans who plan on attending these events, which are both expected to draw large crowds, will experience heavy traffic between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. when the soccer match ends and the baseball fans begin arriving to see the battle for first-place in the N.L. East.

Officials are encouraging all fans to use public transportation

In an attempt to avoid delays, fans are encouraged to consider public transportation like the SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, which provides direct access to the complex.

Parking will be limited, especially for fans who plan on attending the Phillies game and are advised to allow extra travel time and arrive early, as traffic congestion may continue into the early evening.

🚉 Travel Tips for Fans Attending Either Game

Other suggestions to help with the traffic include taking an alternative route, carpooling, or using rideshare options.

Those unfamiliar with parking procedures can find updated information and transit options on the official Sports Complex website.