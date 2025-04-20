South Jersey Supermarket Steps Up for New Jersey Food Bank

For the last 50 years, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey has been collecting food to help families in need. Starting in the back of Kathleen DiChiara's station wagon, the non-profit organization has grown to have two warehouses that help distribute to 15 counties in New Jersey.

The ongoing battle against hunger and poverty is something the Community FoodBank of New Jersey cannot do alone. There are 800 Community Partners who help distribute food to those in need around the state, and they are always in need of donations.

One New Jersey Supermarket has stepped up in a big way to help support the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, and their partnership with Cheerios will honor some local residents for their fundraising efforts.

South Jersey Supermarket Raises Big Money For the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

The annual ShopRite partnership with the Caring Cheerios Contest has raised over $1.3 million to fight hunger, and one South Jersey ShopRite location will be recognized for being one of the top fundraisers for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

According to a press release, on Wednesday, April 23rd, the ShopRite in Marmora will present a donation worth over $11,000 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

There will also be a special celebration honoring two store associates who will be honored by Cheerios for their contributions to fighting hunger. ShopRite in Marmora associates Camille DiGiuseppe and Kylie DeCree will be featured on a special edition Cheerios box that will be sold exclusively in the ShopRite in Marmora.

ShopRite in Marmora, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...

Out of the 270 ShopRite stores, only the Top 47 Fundraising stores are being recognized for their contributions to the ShopRite and Cheerios work to fight hunger.

Located near the intersection of Route Nine and Roosevelt Boulevard, the ShopRite in Marmora first opened in 2009. The supermarket and its plaza were built on a lot that was empty for decades. Today, the ShopRite in Marmora is one of the most popular supermarkets in Cape May County.

ShopRite in Marmora, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...