South Jersey Spot Crowned Best ‘Hidden Gem Destination’ In The State

How many South Jersey residents have taken the drive up Route 40 on the way to the Delaware Memorial Bridge, thinking there isn't much on this road to see.

Well, if you've made that drive you passed one of the hidden gems of the entire state.

The website, Cheapism, searched every state in the country for all of the "hidden gem destinations" and found a South Jersey destination that was the best in the state.

Among the things to see in New Jersey, like national parks, amazing lighthouses, beaches, boardwalks, is a rodeo in Pilesgrove Township out in Salem County: Cowtown Rodeo. This one-of-a-kind spot is the only professional rodeo in the state, and has been events since 1929, making it the “oldest weekly professional rodeo in the United States.”

Here's what the site had to say about the best hidden gem destination to visit in New Jersey:

The oldest weekly running rodeo isn't in Texas or Oklahoma. It's in New Jersey. Located in the southern part of the state in the town of Pilesgrove, the rodeo was started in 1929 and remains a premier attraction for fans across the nation.

Cowtown Rodeo is located at 780 Harding Highway in Pilesgrove Township.

Check out the full list at cheapism.com to read up on more of the best hidden gems around the country.