Southern New Jersey is known for many things, including its beautiful beaches, boardwalks, amusement parks, casinos, and nightlife.

Another thing the area is becoming known for and has to offer is delicious craft beer.

With craft breweries located all over Atlantic and Cape May Counties, the state is a great place for beer lovers, including the Jersey Shore!

Let's take a quick look at a few of the breweries in the area, giving you a great place to start if you're planning an Atlantic and Cape May County area brewery crawl.

Recently, there was a social media post from the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, asking for beer drinkers to name 10 beers from 10 different New Jersey breweries everyone should try at least once.

Remember, these are beers I have had this summer; there might be better ones that I haven't tried yet. I haven't had a chance to hit all the Atlantic and Cape May County breweries yet, but I am trying!

Ten IPA Beers You Need to Try at the Jersey Shore

I made a list of my 10 favorite IPA beers that I have tried at the shore this summer!

Little Place to Rest | The Seed, Atlantic City

A Place to Rest | The Seed, Atlantic City

East of the Sun | The Seed, Atlantic City

A post shared by The Seed: A Living BeerProject (@theseedbeer)

Of Course, it's Cashmere | Gusto Brewing, North Cape May

Anemochory | Gusto Brewing + The Seed

A post shared by Gusto Brewing Company (@gustobrewco)

Gander | MudHen, Wildwood

A post shared by MudHen Brewing Company (@mudhenbrew)

Middle of the Day IPA | Meyers Lighthouse, Oceanview

Middle of the Day IPA is at 4.6% and ready for the middle of the day. Mike Gill loading...

Backroads IPA | Buena Connection Company, Buena

A post shared by The Buena Connection (@buenaconnectionbrewing)

Flake News | Somers Point Brew Company, Somers Point

A post shared by Somers Point Brewing Company (@somerspointbrewing)

Water Guns and Rainbows | Ludlam Island Brewery, Woodbine

Final Thoughts: South Jersey’s IPA Hotspot

From Atlantic City to Cape May, the Jersey Shore is quickly becoming one of New Jersey’s best craft beer regions with a ton of great breweries to check out before the summer ends!

If you’re planning a brewery crawl, these 10 picks are a perfect place to start, but there are plenty of other great spots that I haven't had a chance to check out this summer.

Have you tried any of these beers? Drop your go-to South Jersey IPA in the comments or share your own brewery crawl highlights!