These 6 South Jersey Seafood restaurants among 23 best in state

New Jersey residents love seafood!

The passion we have for seafood is similar to supporting a profession sports team. The closer to the shore, the more we crave for fresh seafood.

How do the seafood spots in Atlantic and Cape May counties compare to other seafood around the state?

Here are the best seafood restaurants in our area according to the food and culture team Peter Genovese, Chris Burch, and Lauren Musni at NJ.com , who came up with a list of the 23 best seafood restaurants in New Jersey.

How does your favorite local seafood restaurant rank among the best 23 in the state? Let's take a look.

First up at No. 20 on the list is a Somers Point staple, The Clam Bar.

A classic waterfront seafood shack, The Clam Bar (also known as Smitty’s) is a perennially popular lunch/dinner spot. Drink in the view: Gulls squawking, boats bobbing, and en endless line of traffic over the bridge to Ocean City. My favorite things here include the grouper burger and New England clam chowder.

Located at 910 Bay Ave in Somers Point, "Smitty's" is a one of those must-hit sports at least once a summer.

Next up, at No. 18 on the list, we head to Upper Township to Captain Obadiah’s Seafood Market.

The clam chowder is thick and hearty, the lobster bisque sweet and near-sublime. The lobster roll, on a warm buttered brioche, is a good one. Other items include a shrimp po’boy, blackened tuna sandwich and a shrimp, flounder and clam strips combo.

Located at 321 Roosevelt Blvd in the Marmora section of Upper Township, they have been serving fresh seafood since 1985.

Moving on to Matthews Seafood Market down in Cape May Courthouse, which ranked No. 12 on the list.

Matthews Seafood Market is a cozy little hangout tucked inside a porch-fronted house in town. Whole fish, filets and shellfish are available in the market; you can even pick up produce and fruit. The menu is eclectic. The seafood bowl is an intriguing option; pick one rice, two veggies, one protein (assorted fish), one sauce and and on crunch (radishes, cucumbers, celery, etc.). Sandwiches include a shrimp hoagie and a salmon bacon club. the crab cake is commendable, and the flounder/scallops/shrimp platter boasted tender, terrific scallop.

This is a great spot, located at 206 Mechanic Street, just off exit 10 in Cape May Court House. They have a awesome menu and even offer live music which adds to the experience.

Further down south in Cape May, coming in at No. 8 on the list, Cape May Fish Market.

The Cape May Fish Market, on the town’s pedestrian-only Washington Street Mall, offers “famous” crab cakes, and by golly, they live up to the name. Lush and lovely, they’re the best I’ve had anywhere Down the Shore in the past five years. They can be ordered on their own or as part of the broiled combination, which also includes flounder, three large shrimp, and scallops.

You can find the Cape May Fish Market at the Washington Street Mall in Cape May.

On another recent list, Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City was named the top seafood restaurant in New Jersey, on this list they came in at No. 6 in New Jersey.

The happy hour specials here are among the city’s best; a trio of near-marvelous meatballs goes for $6. Oysters, obviously, are a must. The pan sautéed blackened red snapper may be the best fish dish I had all last year. Excellent New England clam chowder, too.

Dock's Oyster House has been located in the heart of Atlantic City since 1897 featuring and is located at 2405 Atlantic Avenue. They are known for their raw bar and daily half priced appetizers.

Finally, coming in at No. 1 in New Jersey, is Rick’s Seafood at 435 W Spruce Avenue in North Wildwood. They were the highest ranked seafood restaurant in the entire state of New Jersey according to the writers who sampled seafood restaurants from all over New Jersey.

First things first: the deviled crab at Rick’s Seafood is the best crab cake you’ll find anywhere Down the Shore. It’s mushy, marvelous and mightily tasty. Deviled crabs are often made with onion, pepper, garlic and other ingredients, but I don’t know what’s in Rick’s deviled crab because it’s a “secret recipe” and I’m sure they’re not about to give me the details.

The writer also suggests that the broiled seafood combo has the biggest piece of fish he's ever seen in any seafood combo and the writer stresses to call in your order the day before.