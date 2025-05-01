As the weather gets warmer and we get closer to Memorial Day Weekend in New Jersey, signs of the upcoming Summer season start to pop up around the Coastal Communities.

If you walk around the South Jersey Shore Towns, you begin to see seasonal businesses putting up new signs outside their shops and others doing their spring cleaning in preparation for the 2025 Summer Season.

Many locals were pleasantly surprised to see one popular South Jersey restaurant put up their new sign this weekend as part of a Soft Opening for the 2025 season.

Local Favorite Restaurant Opens For First Time After Devastating Fire

During the 2024 Summer Season, a fire destroyed two restaurants in Sea Isle City, forcing one of South Jersey's most popular Mexican Eateries to suddenly close.

Casa Taco Restaurant Owner Victor Loaeza first opened the business in 2020, offering locals and vacationers a unique destination for people who want something different than many similar eateries in Sea Isle City.

After four years located on Park Road near Sea Isle City's Fish Alley, the owner of Casa Taco was not going to just wait around for the old location on the bay to be rebuilt. Victor and Maria Loaeza found a new location in the heart of downtown.

New Location Open For Business In South Jersey

As Townsquare Media previously wrote about back in February, Casa Taco would be moving to the corner of JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue, the location of Angelo's Pizza.

The iconic building has been a staple of Sea Isle City since the early 1980s. But after 40 years, Owner Angelo Camano began considering his options for the property after closing the Pizza business.

The restaurant famous for flying Italian and American Flags out front during the Summer months now has a brand new Casa Taco sign out front as the Mexican Eatery had a soft opening the weekend of April 26th.

Casa Taco on Landis Ave in Sea Isle City, New Jersey Photo by Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media loading...

I went to have some tacos this past weekend during Casa Taco's soft opening weekend and got to sit in one of the classic booths at the former pizzeria in Sea Isle City. For someone who vacationed and lived in Sea Isle City for almost 25 years, it was a great blend of nostalgia and good vibes on a Sunday afternoon.

I spoke to the owners, and they told me the plan is to be open Tuesday to Saturday until Memorial Day Weekend. Casa Taco plans to be open seven days a week at their new location during the Summer Months. They are very excited to be back serving locals and vacationers their style of Mexican Cuisine.

