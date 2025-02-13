There are plenty of great pizza shops here in South Jersey, but one Atlantic County spot has been named one of 10 ‘must-try’ pizza spots to visit in 2025.

It’s no exaggeration—New Jersey Jersey residents absolutely love pizza and the Garden State has plenty of great spots to try.

New Jersey-centric food website, Jerseybites.com writer Stephen Winters created his list of 10 must-try pizza shops in the state, picking 10 spots that are new and already making a name for themselves

According to the writer, Squares and Fare in Somers Point is one of the pizza shops to check out in 2025, and is the only South Jersey spot to make the list.

The writer has this to say about Squares and Fare:

Another double-featured spot on this list! This new brick-and-mortar shop has officially opened, serving some of the absolute best square pizza you will find ANYWHERE. Somers Point is calling your name.

While I haven't tried any of the other spots on this list, I have tried Squares and Fare and can say, I agree, this spot is a place you must try. The pizza is outstanding and can feed the entire family with their square pies that are 14 by 14.

Located at 7 E New Jersey Ave in Somers Point (across the street from Charlies in the old laundromat), Squares and Fare is a unique spot where you need to reserve your pizza and then pick it up - but it is totally worth it.

