One of the highlights of the Summer Season at the Jersey Shore is visiting the small businesses that are only open for a few months each year.

One of the popular small businesses you can find in the South Jersey Shore Towns is the pizzerias. Both summer vacationers and local visitors to the Coastal Communities have their favorite pizza shops they love to eat from every year.

This summer, visitors and locals to South Jersey will have a new pizzeria in a Coastal Community that has lacked for many options for good pizza from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend each year.

New Pizzeria Opening In Cape May County In 2025

For decades, there have only been a few pizza options for visitors and locals of the Seven Mile Island. While neighboring communities like Sea Isle City and The Wildwoods have a plethora of pizzerias, people in Avalon and Stone Harbor only have so many options on their island.

After Nemo's Pizza in Avalon was closed in 2022, the number of pizza shops for residents on the Seven Mile Island was further restricted. But now the Nemo's Pizza Of Stone Harbor owner will be opening a new pizzeria on Dune Drive.

After reports in recent months stated a pizza shop was coming to the Seven Mile Island, we now have evidence of the new eatery coming to Avalon for the 2025 Summer season. Vince's Pizza by Nemo's is opening at the location of what used to be Seven Mile Island Deli on Dune Drive, and there is a new sign up outside.

Vince Amato has owned and operated Nemo's Pizza for the last decade plus. The new pizzeria will be the first time under his ownership of any Nemo's pizzerias that will have his name on the sign.

The expectation is that Vince's Pizza by Nemo's will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend and the full 2025 Summer Season at 3101 Dune Drive in Avalon. Nemo's Pizza Of Stone Harbor is popular with vacationers and locals so I anticipate the new pizzeria in Avalon will have similar success.

