Since March 2023, over 33,000 Business establishments have closed in New Jersey. From major corporations to small operations, the various issues with the national and state economies have negatively impacted the livelihoods of many New Jersey residents.

For anyone who has lived or vacationed in South Jersey, seeing your favorite small businesses close is always sad to see. Many of these establishments are cornerstones of the community, and losing them is like losing a piece of the neighborhood.

Another South Jersey Business Is Closing Permanently

On Friday, October 31st, Arnold's Family Market announced on Facebook that they will be permanently closing this winter. Located at the corner of 24th Street and New Jersey Avenue, Arnold's is considered one of the best places to go for Hoagies in Wildwood.

The popular market, deli, and sandwich establishment offered free delivery around The Wildwoods Island, which includes North Wildwood, the City of Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest.

Arnolds Family Market in Wildwood Google Maps loading...

There is currently no information available specifically explaining why the business is closing or what will happen to the property after Saturday, December 13th. There has been a market in business at this location for over 60 years. Before Arnold's Family Market was the 24th Street Market.

I am sad to see another small business close like this because I remember being a teenager working at Buds Market in Stone Harbor. These community stores were staples of the neighborhoods at the Jersey Shore for decades. Now many of these types of stores are disappearing as we all get older.

While The Wildwoods still have plenty to offer locals and vacationers, the popular South Jersey Shore Town is losing some of the vibes and businesses that make it special: