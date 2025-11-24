In the years after the 2020 COVID-19 Shutdowns of the United States, many small business owners had to make difficult decisions about the future. In South Jersey, we have seen beloved businesses change, and new owners take over popular community staples:

*Five years ago, Shoobies was a popular breakfast eatery in Sea Isle City at the corner of 40th Street and Landis Avenue. In 2025, it is under new ownership, and is now a dine-in steakhouse restaurant.

*Before 2020, The Deck at Holly Beach was one of the popular nightlife destinations in Wildwood. Now in 2025, the corner of Pacific Avenue and Oak Avenue, across from Byrne Park, is now Sabbia D'oro italiano Restaurant.

*After 46 years, the McIntyre Family decided to sell Yesterday's Restaurant and Bar. In 2022, the establishment on Roosevelt Boulevard was renovated, and rebranded Yesterday's Creekside Tavern

Popular South Jersey Shore Establishment Changing Ownership

After decades as the Abree Motel, Paul and Lori Russo purchased the property and converted it into a new business in 2002. Adding a new family-friendly destination while bringing some modernized Wildwood Doo Wop to the corner of 12th Street and New Jersey Avenue, Cool Scoops quickly became a popular establishment.

The retro-themed ice cream parlor in North Wildwood became as famous for its 20th-century memorabilia, and bright colored neon lights as it was for the treats they actually served. Celebrities have visited the establishment over the years include Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Chubby Checker, and Philadelphia Music Legend Bobby Rydell.

But after 24 years in business, the Russo are planning to retire from the Cool Scoops business. Multiple reports state that the plan is for the small business owners to find "the right buyer" who will carry their vision for the business for decades to come, and stay true to the Cool Scoops vibe.

The Russos are still going to be open in 2026, with limited hours of operation in the offseason before opening regular days/hours for the Summer season. The Russo family has not given a timetable for how long the sale process could take or their target date for retirement.