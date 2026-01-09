While "The Garden State" has a history of being a great destination for beachgoers and nature lovers, there is another reputation that is bringing more people to the state.

Ever since the first Dog Parks came to New Jersey early in the 21st Century, the state has established itself as pet-friendly for residents and visitors. The Wildwood Dog Park and Beach is one of the top rated Dog Parks in the United States; Also, New Jersey is third best Pet-Friendly State for visitors.

But South Jersey Dog Owners need to know that one popular Dog Park will be temporarily closing, and they will need to make alternative plans for their four-legged friends for the coming weeks.

What is the timetable for this popular Dog Park to be Closed?

Located at 45th Street and Haven Avenue, the Ocean City Dog Park has been one of the most popular destinations for pet owners and their furry companions. Since it first opened in 2007, Ocean City has also used the Dog Park as a municipal revenue generator.

The "Paw Pass" to access the Ocean City Dog Park costs $30 annually for Cape May County Residents, $40 per year for Non-Residents, and $10 per week for a Visitors Pass. The Shore Town uses that revenue for the maintainece for the Dog Park.

As part of a multi-million dollar Capital Improvements Plan, Ocean City will be temporarily closing the Dog Park for the following renovations:

*Removal of a Concrete Planter Wall

*Installation of a new Main Pavilion

*Various Fence Repairs

The Ocean City Dog Park will be closed starting Monday, January 12th. Renovation work is expected to be finished before the end of February. That is approximately six weeks the Dog Park will be closed.

An option for Dog Owners and their four-legged friends while the Ocean City Dog Park is closed is about a ten-minute drive away from 45th street and Haven Avenue. Sea Isle City opened their Dog Park at 7th street and Landis Avenue in 2024. There is no fee or pass required for entry, and it is open daily 8 am to Dusk.