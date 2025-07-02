I have often opined that I would rather have a cheesesteak from our area over a Philadelphia-style cheesesteak. There is nothing against the Philly cheesesteak, I just prefer the Atlantic City style roll over the softer Philly style of bread.

New Jersey Digest recently listed 23 South Jersey cheesesteaks you have to try, with two from Wildwood making the list.

They list the bread, the dispersion of ingredients, and whether it has sweet peppers among the things that helped land on this list. Why some of these things are accurate, including the bread, most of the cheesesteaks on this list were more of the Philly style.

Full List: Other South Jersey Locations to Try

A few other South Jersey spots landed on the list, including Donkey’s Place in Camden, Cheesesteak Louie’s and Steaks Unlimited in Seaside Heights, The Galley in Asbury Park, Dar’s in Haddon Twp, Corson’s Steaks in Haddonfield, Raceway Bagels in Berlin, Anderson’s Country Store in Pittsgrove, Carmen’s Deli in Bellmawr and Brynn Bradley in Woodbury Heights.

Johnny Longhots and Russo’s

In Wildwood, the first place they recommended was Johnny Longhots at 3115 Pacific Ave.

A long menu of creative cheesesteaks is what’s in store at Wildwood’s Johnny Longhots. If I were you, I’d give the “Italian Stallion” a try, which lands you shaved steak, grilled onions, sharp provolone cheese and spicy longhots.

I have not been to Johnny Longshot's, but will definitely make it a priority while I am down in Wildwood this summer.

The second spot in Wildwood was Russo’s Market at 901 Ocean Ave.

This beach town market also serves a sneaky great cheesesteak. Stop in at Russo’s and grab a loaded Philly cheesesteak before heading over to the beach for the day. Can you think of a better meal to enjoy with your feet in the sand? I can’t.

Russo's was recently named the 32nd best cheesesteak in New Jersey by NJ.com.

Mike’s Pick: I am a big fan of the Atlantic City style of bread, so I will lean toward places like Sack O'Subs, Dino's, Vic's Subs, White House, Sugar Hill, and Pete's Sub Shop.