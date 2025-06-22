There is nothing like getting up on a weekend morning down the shore and grabbing a great donut, bagel, or pastry and a local Italian Bakery or Pastry Shop.

Many times growing up, my uncle would stop by on his way to the beach and drop off a box of cinnamon buns from Chesters in Somers Point, or a bunch of bagels from Downbeach Deli in Margate, which was a great way to start the day.

We all have our favorites, but New Jersey Digest writer Peter Candia recently listed the 21 best in the Garden State with plenty of South Jersey representation. Candia is the Food + Drink Editor at New Jersey Digest and a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America.

Best Local Bakeries in South Jersey

Let's take a look at which local bakeries and pastry shops made the list.

Aversa’s Italian Bakery

First up, with locations in Margate, Brigantine, and Turnersville, is Aversa’s Italian Bakery.

Fresh-baked breads, pizza, stromboli, breakfast sandwiches, and of course, a case filled with Italian sweet treats. It’s a true one-stop shop where you can grab breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

Aversa's in Margate is at 9307 Ventnor Ave, Brigantine at 3101 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, and 801 Route 168, S Black Horse Pike in Turnersville.

Del Buono’s Bakery & Carmen’s Deli

Next up is Del Buono’s Bakery and Carmen’s Deli in Hadodon Heights.

Del Buono’s is a staple in Haddon Heights for fresh bread and rolls, Italian pizzelle cookies, stuffed sandwiches and more. They even do Philadelphia-style pretzels which is something you won’t find many other places on this list.

Del Buono's is located at 319 S Black Horse Pike, Haddon Heights.

Deluxe Italian Bakery

Another spot on the list was Deluxe Italian Bakery in Runnemede.

Beyond the usual suspects such as sfogliatella and cream puffs are fresh pizzelle cookies, cream-stuffed donuts and custom cakes.

You can check out the sfogliatella, cream puffs, and more at 680 E Clements Bridge Rd, Runnemede.

Liscio’s Bakery

Liscio’s, which has two great spots in Sewell and Sicklerville, is home of the Liscio’s roll.

A variety of breads are made at their state-of-the-art facility, but it’s the seeded loaf that’s all the rage these days. As a cheesesteak fanatic myself, a Liscio’s roll is a thing of pure beauty.

Check out Liscio's Bakery in Sewell at 373 Egg Harbor Rd and at 3321 Route 42 in Sicklerville.

Who Did They Miss? Join the Conversation

So, which places should be on this list/ Who did Peter leave out? Let us know in the comments.