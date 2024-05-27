Fans of the popular Somers Point breakfast spot, CJ's Corner Grill, will now have another option out in Upper Township with the opening of CJ's BBQ: Burgers and Tenders at 1250 Route 50, just a quick 10-minute drive from the bridges.

The new menu will consist of some BBQ favorites like ribs, brisket, pulled pork, baked beans, and macaroni and cheese. They will also offer some tasty burgers, chicken tenders, and more.

They have been featuring some barbeque items at their Somers Point locations, but now will have a entire place that will feature these items on the menu.

CJ's BBQ: Burgers and Tenders had a open house for their new location, which was the former home of El Capitan's Taco Shack, last weekend and sold out of some of the items, showcasing their new BBQ offerings.

I'm a big fan of the breakfast and menu at CJ's Corner Grill which is at 701 Shore Road in Somers Point and will be sure to check out their new BBQ location in Upper Township this summer.

Some of my favorite things on the CJ's menu in Somers Point come from their specials menu. My go to breakfast item on the menu is the South Philly omelet with Italian sausage, broccoli rabe and sharp provolone.

Here is a look at some of the great breakfast items they have in Somers Point.

We wish the new place good luck and look forward to trying it out soon!