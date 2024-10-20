Thanks to the reformation of Property Tax Laws in the 20th century, today's property owners pay specific rates with a majority of the proceeds going to support local school districts.

New Jersey is infamous for some of the highest property taxes in the United States. NJ has the highest Effective Tax Rate in America (2.23%) and the third-highest Average Annual Property Tax in the United States ($8,597.69).

According to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, an average of 52.4 percent of the total property tax bill goes to the School District in New Jersey. The latest data shows that some NJ Municipalities give a higher portion of their property tax revenue to the School Districts compared to others.

What South Jersey Municipalities Share The Highest Percentage Of Property Tax Revenue With School Districts?

The latest data shows that 79 New Jersey Communities contribute at least 66 percent of their annual Property Tax Revenue to the School District. For context, there are 565 NJ Towns/Cities and 13.9% of those municipalities share two-thirds of the Property Tax Revenue with the Public Schools.

These are the six South Jersey Communities that contribute the highest percentage of their Property Tax Revenue to the Municipality's School District:

*Woodbine (Cape May County)

Even though the residents of this South Jersey Community have one of the lowest Average Property Tax Bills in New Jersey ($2,104), Woodbine is sending 71.2% of the Property Tax revenue to the School District.

*Upper Township (Cape May County)

With an Average Property Tax Bill of $5,953 per resident, Upper Township shares 70.0% of the Property Tax Revenue with the School District.

*Dennis Township (Cape May County)

In September, DT voters shot down the most recent Tax Levy Proposal to increase funding for the School District. The Average Dennis Township Property Tax Bill is $3,391 and 68.8% of that Tax Revenue goes to the School District.

*Plumsted Township (Ocean County)

With an Average Property Tax Bill of $7,302, Plumsted Township shares 67.8% of their Property Tax Revenue with the School District.

*Wenonah (Gloucester County)

One of the highest Average Property Tax Bills in New Jersey ($10,979), Wenonah gives 66.9% of their Property Tax Revenue to the School District.

*Eagleswood Township (Ocean County)

With an Average Property Tax Bill of $6,943, Eagleswood Township contributes 67.7% of Property Tax Revenue to the School District.

Here is the full list of the New Jersey towns that share the most of the Property Tax Revenue with their School Districts: