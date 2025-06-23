Some intense storms on Thursday night made for some scary moments in Sea Isle City as a woman and her two dogs ended up in some rough water while trying to kayak at 86th and the bay.

Kayak Flips During Intense Sea Isle Storm

The wind and choppy water caused the couple's kayak to flip over, and that's when Brennan Bollard, who owns Sea Isle Parasail, jumped in his boat and made the rescue of the woman and her two dogs.

A dog rescue in Sea Isle Photo: YouTube NBC 10 via Bollard Family loading...

How Brennan Bollard Jumped In to Help

Bollard told 6 ABC that he noticed the sky turning black and was aware that the couple was out on the water, and as soon as he saw them flip, he made a run for his personal boat and took off.

"I saw someone in trouble and acted," Bollard said while speaking to NBC 10 in Philadelphia.

"It was miraculous," said witness Ann Marie Malone to NBC 10 in Philadelphia. "He's a true hero."

Bystanders React to the Rescue

A bystander said they knew they were in good hands once Bollard took off in his boat.

According to reports from Philadelphia news stations, the man in the kayak was able to paddle back to the docks, and once the couple was reunited, they took off quickly without medical attention.

Bollard commented that the woman and the dogs were all wearing life jackets, which likely contributed to being able to make the rescue.

"That was a game changer for sure. If they didn't have life jackets, it would have been bad," Bollard told NBC 10 in Philadelphia.