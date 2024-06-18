Sea Isle City, NJ, gets shoutout on ESPN&#8217;s SportsCenter

Sea Isle City, NJ, gets shoutout on ESPN’s SportsCenter

Twitter.com, Google Maps

As the NBA season came to a close on Monday night with the Boston Celtics beating the Dallas Mavericks, it also marked the end of Tim Legler's run of breaking down the Finals on Sportscenter.

Legler, who lives locally in Cape May County, is an ESPN basketball analyst and was appearing on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt after the Celtics Game 5 win, when Van Pelt began to give him praise for the work he has done during this NBA season and these NBA Finals.

"This dude is the best there is," Van Pelt said about Legler.  You're not good at this man, you're great.  We're just lucky we get to sit here and do this with you."

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

He then ended the segment with a shout out to Sea Isle City.

"I think I hear Sea Isle calling, is that Sea Isle Steve?"  Van Pelt asked his producer as he cupped his ear.

"My people will be looking for me," Legler answered.

"It's Sea Isle on line one," Van Pelt added.

Legler has made his home in the Cape May County area, has appeared plenty of times on The Sports Bash, and has been a fixture on ESPN platforms talking NBA since 2000.

He spent spent parts of 10 seasons in the NBA after playing college basketball at LaSalle and was the league 3-point percentage leader during the 1995-96 season, hitting .522% from three-point range.

The Top Rated Restaurants to visit in Sea Isle City, NJ

From Fish Alley to the Nightlife along Landis Avenue to the modernization of Townsend's Inlet, Sea Isle City has become a popular place for locals and vacationers to find various places to eat while maintaining the Shore Town's rich history.

We have used Google Analytics and Reviews to rank the best places to eat in Sea Isle City. Did any of your favorite restaurants make our list?

Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media

Here's Jason Kelce's $2.2 Million Beach House in Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Ever since Jason Kelce made his emotional retirement announcement, the former Eagles Center has embraced the post-football life. Having grown up in Ohio and playing College Football at the University of Cincinnati, some would think Jason Kelce would spend his post-career years back at home, but he has chosen to live in New Jersey.

Thanks to his wife Kylie growing up in the Suburban Philadelphia area and playing his entire NFL career for the Eagles, Jason Kelce has now planted his life here in Eagles Country. After vacationing in Sea Isle City for years, the Kelces have purchased a Beach House in South Jersey. Makes sense considering Sea Isle City is one of the 50 Best Places to Retire in New Jersey and one of the best towns to live in Cape May County.
Reportedly sold for $2.2 Million right off the boardwalk, check out Jason Kelce's Sea Isle City Beach House

Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media

Filed Under: Sea Isle
Categories: Trending, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM