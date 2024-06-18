As the NBA season came to a close on Monday night with the Boston Celtics beating the Dallas Mavericks, it also marked the end of Tim Legler's run of breaking down the Finals on Sportscenter.

Legler, who lives locally in Cape May County, is an ESPN basketball analyst and was appearing on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt after the Celtics Game 5 win, when Van Pelt began to give him praise for the work he has done during this NBA season and these NBA Finals.

"This dude is the best there is," Van Pelt said about Legler. You're not good at this man, you're great. We're just lucky we get to sit here and do this with you."

Get our free mobile app

He then ended the segment with a shout out to Sea Isle City.

"I think I hear Sea Isle calling, is that Sea Isle Steve?" Van Pelt asked his producer as he cupped his ear.

"My people will be looking for me," Legler answered.

"It's Sea Isle on line one," Van Pelt added.

Legler has made his home in the Cape May County area, has appeared plenty of times on The Sports Bash, and has been a fixture on ESPN platforms talking NBA since 2000.

He spent spent parts of 10 seasons in the NBA after playing college basketball at LaSalle and was the league 3-point percentage leader during the 1995-96 season, hitting .522% from three-point range.

The Top Rated Restaurants to visit in Sea Isle City, NJ From Fish Alley to the Nightlife along Landis Avenue to the modernization of Townsend's Inlet, Sea Isle City has become a popular place for locals and vacationers to find various places to eat while maintaining the Shore Town's rich history.

We have used Google Analytics and Reviews to rank the best places to eat in Sea Isle City. Did any of your favorite restaurants make our list? Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media